4228 Heath Street

Amenities
Quaint 3-2-2 in the N Beach Village at Summerfields Addition! Situated in highly sough Keller ISD! Large open living area great for entertaining! Gallery kitchen with a breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Faux wood laminate flooring with carpet only in the bedrooms! Warm neutral tones giving it a cozy feel! Soaring shade trees in the private backyard. Master suite features a garden tub, dual sinks and walk in closet. Pets are to be considered on a case by case basis.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.