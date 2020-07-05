All apartments in Fort Worth
4228 Heath Street

4228 Heath Street · No Longer Available
Location

4228 Heath Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 3-2-2 in the N Beach Village at Summerfields Addition! Situated in highly sough Keller ISD! Large open living area great for entertaining! Gallery kitchen with a breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Faux wood laminate flooring with carpet only in the bedrooms! Warm neutral tones giving it a cozy feel! Soaring shade trees in the private backyard. Master suite features a garden tub, dual sinks and walk in closet. Pets are to be considered on a case by case basis.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 Heath Street have any available units?
4228 Heath Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4228 Heath Street have?
Some of 4228 Heath Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 Heath Street currently offering any rent specials?
4228 Heath Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 Heath Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4228 Heath Street is pet friendly.
Does 4228 Heath Street offer parking?
No, 4228 Heath Street does not offer parking.
Does 4228 Heath Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 Heath Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 Heath Street have a pool?
No, 4228 Heath Street does not have a pool.
Does 4228 Heath Street have accessible units?
No, 4228 Heath Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 Heath Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4228 Heath Street does not have units with dishwashers.

