4228 Heath Street

Quaint 3-2-2 in the N Beach Village at Summerfields Addition! Situated in highly sough Keller ISD! Large open living area great for entertaining! Gallery kitchen with a breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Faux wood laminate flooring with carpet only in the bedrooms! Warm neutral tones giving it a cozy feel! Soaring shade trees in the private backyard. Master suite features a garden tub, dual sinks and walk in closet. Pets are to be considered on a case by case basis.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.