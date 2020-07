Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great home located in TCU nation! This home offers hardwood floors throughout, three large bedrooms with generous closet space, and ample amount of natural light! HUGE backyard with mature trees, appliances in kitchen included along with washer and dryer! Great for roommate situation! Great location, close to TCU and Foster Park, don't miss out!