Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth. Property features walk in closets, vanity in master and much more. Priced to lease!



*Pets allowed on a case by case basis and must be under 20lbs*



Garrett George, Leasing Agent



Specialized Property Management, Broker



License #0375514



817-500-9408



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.