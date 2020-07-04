All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:51 AM

4117 Angus Drive

Location

4117 Angus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. This one story home has been updated inside and out and is ready for move in. Perfect for entertaining in a lovely, well established neighborhood on a large corner lot. The updated open living and dining space showcase the newly finished original hardwood floors. The updated kitchen boasts a new double oven, dishwasher and microwave drawer along with new backsplashes and granite countertops. New utility room and pantry. The large Game Room has a generous built -in bar complete with wine cooler and space for a full size refrigerator. Master bathroom and adjoining walk in closet are a homebuyers dream with large custom shower and quartz countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Angus Drive have any available units?
4117 Angus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Angus Drive have?
Some of 4117 Angus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Angus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Angus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Angus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Angus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4117 Angus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Angus Drive offers parking.
Does 4117 Angus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Angus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Angus Drive have a pool?
No, 4117 Angus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Angus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4117 Angus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Angus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 Angus Drive has units with dishwashers.

