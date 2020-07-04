4117 Angus Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. This one story home has been updated inside and out and is ready for move in. Perfect for entertaining in a lovely, well established neighborhood on a large corner lot. The updated open living and dining space showcase the newly finished original hardwood floors. The updated kitchen boasts a new double oven, dishwasher and microwave drawer along with new backsplashes and granite countertops. New utility room and pantry. The large Game Room has a generous built -in bar complete with wine cooler and space for a full size refrigerator. Master bathroom and adjoining walk in closet are a homebuyers dream with large custom shower and quartz countertops.