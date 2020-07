Amenities

granite counters recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Stop looking this is THE ONE! Gorgeous and updated 5 bed 3.5 bath home with open floor plan, granite counter tops, under mount sink, brushed nickel finishes, Master bedroom DOWNSTAIRS, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, decorator colors, sprinkler system front and back, Tile floors, too many upgrades to mention. Come see it today, this one will go fast!!