4016 Cane River Road

Charming Brick & Stone Single Story in Arcadia Park! Located in Keller ISD, this house features 4 Bedrooms & a Formal Dining! Laminated Floors in entrance and living, tiles in the kitchen, carpet in all bedrooms are just a few of the Upgrades! Fabulous Kitchen with an island, SS Appliances and a Pantry! Master bedroom with walk in closets and master bathroom has two separate vanities, walk in shower area and bath tub. MUST SEE! NO PETS.

Close to I-35 and Presidio shopping center. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information. Landlord's spouse is a licensed realtor in the state of Texas.