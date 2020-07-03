All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

4016 Cane River Road

4016 Cane River Road · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Cane River Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Brick & Stone Single Story in Arcadia Park! Located in Keller ISD, this house features 4 Bedrooms & a Formal Dining! Laminated Floors in entrance and living, tiles in the kitchen, carpet in all bedrooms are just a few of the Upgrades! Fabulous Kitchen with an island, SS Appliances and a Pantry! Master bedroom with walk in closets and master bathroom has two separate vanities, walk in shower area and bath tub. MUST SEE! NO PETS.
Close to I-35 and Presidio shopping center. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information. Landlord's spouse is a licensed realtor in the state of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Cane River Road have any available units?
4016 Cane River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Cane River Road have?
Some of 4016 Cane River Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Cane River Road currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Cane River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Cane River Road pet-friendly?
No, 4016 Cane River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4016 Cane River Road offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Cane River Road offers parking.
Does 4016 Cane River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Cane River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Cane River Road have a pool?
No, 4016 Cane River Road does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Cane River Road have accessible units?
No, 4016 Cane River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Cane River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4016 Cane River Road does not have units with dishwashers.

