4004 German Pointer Way

Very spacious home with lots of room for you and your family! Beautiful vinyl wood flooring, with ceramic tile and plush carpet throughout. This home is equipped with 3 living rooms, offering a great space to entertain, a cozy brick fireplace and a nice backyard with open patio. Galley style kitchen features track lighting, stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Big master suite with sitting area, gorgeous new vanity, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This home is a must see!