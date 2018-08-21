All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4004 German Pointer Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4004 German Pointer Way
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:57 AM

4004 German Pointer Way

4004 German Pointer Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4004 German Pointer Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very spacious home with lots of room for you and your family! Beautiful vinyl wood flooring, with ceramic tile and plush carpet throughout. This home is equipped with 3 living rooms, offering a great space to entertain, a cozy brick fireplace and a nice backyard with open patio. Galley style kitchen features track lighting, stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Big master suite with sitting area, gorgeous new vanity, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 German Pointer Way have any available units?
4004 German Pointer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 German Pointer Way have?
Some of 4004 German Pointer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 German Pointer Way currently offering any rent specials?
4004 German Pointer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 German Pointer Way pet-friendly?
No, 4004 German Pointer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4004 German Pointer Way offer parking?
No, 4004 German Pointer Way does not offer parking.
Does 4004 German Pointer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 German Pointer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 German Pointer Way have a pool?
No, 4004 German Pointer Way does not have a pool.
Does 4004 German Pointer Way have accessible units?
No, 4004 German Pointer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 German Pointer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 German Pointer Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University