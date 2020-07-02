All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3949 Windhaven Road

3949 Windhaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

3949 Windhaven Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a great find. Very clean and well cared for 3/2/2. Wood laminate flooring through out home. Large living with wood burning fireplace Vaulted Ceilings. Nice size kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Dining area has bay window overlooking back yard. Split bedroom floor plan. Bedrooms and nice size and have great closet space. Both bathrooms have been updated with ceramic tile in shower and tub area. The master has an oversized shower. Nice fenced back yard with storage building. Won't last long! $50 app fee per person at age 18 and over. Deposit is $1500. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Must have good rental history and be able to prove your income via pay stubs. Other admin fees and service fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3949 Windhaven Road have any available units?
3949 Windhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3949 Windhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
3949 Windhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3949 Windhaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 3949 Windhaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3949 Windhaven Road offer parking?
No, 3949 Windhaven Road does not offer parking.
Does 3949 Windhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3949 Windhaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3949 Windhaven Road have a pool?
No, 3949 Windhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 3949 Windhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 3949 Windhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3949 Windhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3949 Windhaven Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3949 Windhaven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3949 Windhaven Road does not have units with air conditioning.

