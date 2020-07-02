3949 Windhaven Road

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a great find. Very clean and well cared for 3/2/2. Wood laminate flooring through out home. Large living with wood burning fireplace Vaulted Ceilings. Nice size kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Dining area has bay window overlooking back yard. Split bedroom floor plan. Bedrooms and nice size and have great closet space. Both bathrooms have been updated with ceramic tile in shower and tub area. The master has an oversized shower. Nice fenced back yard with storage building. Won't last long! $50 app fee per person at age 18 and over. Deposit is $1500. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Must have good rental history and be able to prove your income via pay stubs. Other admin fees and service fees may apply.