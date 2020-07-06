3918 West 7th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fire pit hot tub fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

3-2-2 Craftsman Style home in Established Community! Property can come FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. - 3-2-2 Craftsman Style home in Established Community! Property can come FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. Interior includes large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large kitchen with Fridge included and gas stove. Exterior features HOT TUB! Open back patio with Seating and fire pit. If renting furnished, it will come with all furniture, tv's, appliances, Nest thermostat, Ring Doorbell, Ring Security Cameras, bluetooth surround sound.



(RLNE4958765)