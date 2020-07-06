All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:12 AM

3918 West 7th Street

3918 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3918 West 7th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3-2-2 Craftsman Style home in Established Community! Property can come FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. - 3-2-2 Craftsman Style home in Established Community! Property can come FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. Interior includes large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large kitchen with Fridge included and gas stove. Exterior features HOT TUB! Open back patio with Seating and fire pit. If renting furnished, it will come with all furniture, tv's, appliances, Nest thermostat, Ring Doorbell, Ring Security Cameras, bluetooth surround sound.

(RLNE4958765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 West 7th Street have any available units?
3918 West 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 West 7th Street have?
Some of 3918 West 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 West 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3918 West 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 West 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3918 West 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3918 West 7th Street offer parking?
No, 3918 West 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3918 West 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3918 West 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 West 7th Street have a pool?
No, 3918 West 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3918 West 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 3918 West 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 West 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3918 West 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

