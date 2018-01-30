3860 Thoroughbred Trail

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities

Must check out this fabulous spacious home in Crowley ISD! Interior just painted with light neutral color and plush carpets cleaned! Lots of square footage for your money in this open concept floor plan. Huge master bedroom with sitting area where you can get your day started right. Two large walk-in closets in the master along with separate shower. Oversized eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space for preparing big meals for family get togethers. Nice corner lot and large backyard make this the one! Come check it out today.