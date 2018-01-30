3860 Thoroughbred Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Poynter Crossing
Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Must check out this fabulous spacious home in Crowley ISD! Interior just painted with light neutral color and plush carpets cleaned! Lots of square footage for your money in this open concept floor plan. Huge master bedroom with sitting area where you can get your day started right. Two large walk-in closets in the master along with separate shower. Oversized eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space for preparing big meals for family get togethers. Nice corner lot and large backyard make this the one! Come check it out today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
