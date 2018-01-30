All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3860 Thoroughbred Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3860 Thoroughbred Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3860 Thoroughbred Trail

3860 Thoroughbred Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3860 Thoroughbred Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Must check out this fabulous spacious home in Crowley ISD! Interior just painted with light neutral color and plush carpets cleaned! Lots of square footage for your money in this open concept floor plan. Huge master bedroom with sitting area where you can get your day started right. Two large walk-in closets in the master along with separate shower. Oversized eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space for preparing big meals for family get togethers. Nice corner lot and large backyard make this the one! Come check it out today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Thoroughbred Trail have any available units?
3860 Thoroughbred Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3860 Thoroughbred Trail have?
Some of 3860 Thoroughbred Trail's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Thoroughbred Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Thoroughbred Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Thoroughbred Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Thoroughbred Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3860 Thoroughbred Trail offer parking?
No, 3860 Thoroughbred Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3860 Thoroughbred Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 Thoroughbred Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Thoroughbred Trail have a pool?
No, 3860 Thoroughbred Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Thoroughbred Trail have accessible units?
No, 3860 Thoroughbred Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Thoroughbred Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 Thoroughbred Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University