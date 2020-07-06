All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3848 Waldorf Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3848 Waldorf Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:16 PM

3848 Waldorf Street

3848 Waldorf Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3848 Waldorf Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! Fresh interior paint, NEW carpet, NEW wood look flooring, NEW ceiling fans & lighting features, & Designer Counter tops in the kitchen. MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 Waldorf Street have any available units?
3848 Waldorf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3848 Waldorf Street have?
Some of 3848 Waldorf Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 Waldorf Street currently offering any rent specials?
3848 Waldorf Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 Waldorf Street pet-friendly?
No, 3848 Waldorf Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3848 Waldorf Street offer parking?
Yes, 3848 Waldorf Street offers parking.
Does 3848 Waldorf Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 Waldorf Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 Waldorf Street have a pool?
No, 3848 Waldorf Street does not have a pool.
Does 3848 Waldorf Street have accessible units?
No, 3848 Waldorf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 Waldorf Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3848 Waldorf Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University