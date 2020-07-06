Rent Calculator
3848 Waldorf Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:16 PM
Location
3848 Waldorf Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! Fresh interior paint, NEW carpet, NEW wood look flooring, NEW ceiling fans & lighting features, & Designer Counter tops in the kitchen. MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3848 Waldorf Street have any available units?
3848 Waldorf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3848 Waldorf Street have?
Some of 3848 Waldorf Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3848 Waldorf Street currently offering any rent specials?
3848 Waldorf Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 Waldorf Street pet-friendly?
No, 3848 Waldorf Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3848 Waldorf Street offer parking?
Yes, 3848 Waldorf Street offers parking.
Does 3848 Waldorf Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 Waldorf Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 Waldorf Street have a pool?
No, 3848 Waldorf Street does not have a pool.
Does 3848 Waldorf Street have accessible units?
No, 3848 Waldorf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 Waldorf Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3848 Waldorf Street has units with dishwashers.
