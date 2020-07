Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Very spacious two-story home with open concept, is move-in ready! Kitchen, open to the breakfast and formal dining room, offers large island with extra counter space, cherry wood cabinetry and nice vinyl wood flooring. Large bedrooms with lots of storage space makes this home perfect for you and your family. Entertain in the big backyard, or in any of the two living rooms. You won't want to miss out on this awesome opportunity! Come view today.