Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to the perfect floorplan in highly acclaimed Keller ISD! The house has great bones and is just waiting for the perfect family to make it their own. All bedrooms are conveniently located upstairs. Ideally located on the corner lot, this home has two spacious living areas, an updated kitchen, and dining space downstairs. Easy access to Hwy 820 and Hwy 35W. Located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.