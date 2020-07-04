3807 Westridge Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3-2-2 Tri-level Condo in Fort Worth! New paint, new carpet, nice layout, great area and so much more! Spacious living boasts gorgeous hardwood floors. The expansive kitchen has wonderful granite counters, 42 inch cabinets, an extended breakfast bar, a continuous grate gas range and side-by-side refrigerator included! Lovely formal dining has double doors that lead to the private balcony. 16x12 master suite has two walk-in closets and a generous sized bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Split bedroom floor plan, lovely secondaries, pretty colors, half bath on 2nd floor, attached rear parking, community pool, just minutes from downtown's Sundance Square!