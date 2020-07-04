All apartments in Fort Worth
3807 Westridge Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3807 Westridge Avenue

3807 Westridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

3807 Westridge Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3-2-2 Tri-level Condo in Fort Worth! New paint, new carpet, nice layout, great area and so much more! Spacious living boasts gorgeous hardwood floors. The expansive kitchen has wonderful granite counters, 42 inch cabinets, an extended breakfast bar, a continuous grate gas range and side-by-side refrigerator included! Lovely formal dining has double doors that lead to the private balcony. 16x12 master suite has two walk-in closets and a generous sized bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Split bedroom floor plan, lovely secondaries, pretty colors, half bath on 2nd floor, attached rear parking, community pool, just minutes from downtown's Sundance Square!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Westridge Avenue have any available units?
3807 Westridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 Westridge Avenue have?
Some of 3807 Westridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 Westridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Westridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Westridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3807 Westridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3807 Westridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3807 Westridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 3807 Westridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Westridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Westridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3807 Westridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 3807 Westridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3807 Westridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Westridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 Westridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.

