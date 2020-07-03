All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3745 Jade St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3745 Jade St.
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:41 AM

3745 Jade St.

3745 Jade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3745 Jade Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Greens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 Story Home in Vista Greens-NWISD - This beauty has newer inside paint and all flooring. NWISD-Byron Nelson High. Larqe kitchen with eat in area. Separate dining room can be used as second living. Master is split. There is a fireplace and fenced yard. Garage door opener. Backs up to greenbelt and has nice view. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers accepted. App fee is $45. Tar app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE2748213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 Jade St. have any available units?
3745 Jade St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3745 Jade St. currently offering any rent specials?
3745 Jade St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 Jade St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3745 Jade St. is pet friendly.
Does 3745 Jade St. offer parking?
Yes, 3745 Jade St. offers parking.
Does 3745 Jade St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3745 Jade St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 Jade St. have a pool?
No, 3745 Jade St. does not have a pool.
Does 3745 Jade St. have accessible units?
No, 3745 Jade St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 Jade St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3745 Jade St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3745 Jade St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3745 Jade St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University