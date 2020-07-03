3745 Jade St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 1 Story Home in Vista Greens-NWISD - This beauty has newer inside paint and all flooring. NWISD-Byron Nelson High. Larqe kitchen with eat in area. Separate dining room can be used as second living. Master is split. There is a fireplace and fenced yard. Garage door opener. Backs up to greenbelt and has nice view. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers accepted. App fee is $45. Tar app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



