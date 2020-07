Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 1 study home in Northwest ISD. There is NO carpet in this house. Newly installed wood floor! Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space is open to the family room. Breakfast room features walls of windows overlooking covered patio and oversized back yard. Walking distance to community pool, playground, private pond, jogging trails, grocery stores and shopping plaza. No neighbor behind your backyard. Good privacy.