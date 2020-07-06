3725 El Campo Avenue

Amenities
Perfectly located within walking distance to Fort Worth's Cultural District including 7th Street and Camp Bowie, this lovely home boasts four bedrooms with study option, two full bathrooms, a culinary-inspired kitchen, a large family room and elegant dining area. Quality abounds with a charming covered porch, rich hardwoods, gracious windows, arched walkways, a serene balcony off master, custom built-ins, walk-in closets and more. As an added bonus, the home is also sited just one mile from UNT Medical School and a short drive to TCU Campus. NOTE: KITCHEN FRIDGE, WASHER-DRYER ARE INCLUDED. Tenant is responsible for maintaining the yard. Pets are allowed with landlord's approval and an additional pet deposit.