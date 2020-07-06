All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:19 AM

3725 El Campo Avenue

3725 El Campo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3725 El Campo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfectly located within walking distance to Fort Worth's Cultural District including 7th Street and Camp Bowie, this lovely home boasts four bedrooms with study option, two full bathrooms, a culinary-inspired kitchen, a large family room and elegant dining area. Quality abounds with a charming covered porch, rich hardwoods, gracious windows, arched walkways, a serene balcony off master, custom built-ins, walk-in closets and more. As an added bonus, the home is also sited just one mile from UNT Medical School and a short drive to TCU Campus. NOTE: KITCHEN FRIDGE, WASHER-DRYER ARE INCLUDED. Tenant is responsible for maintaining the yard. Pets are allowed with landlord's approval and an additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 El Campo Avenue have any available units?
3725 El Campo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 El Campo Avenue have?
Some of 3725 El Campo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 El Campo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3725 El Campo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 El Campo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 El Campo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3725 El Campo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3725 El Campo Avenue offers parking.
Does 3725 El Campo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3725 El Campo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 El Campo Avenue have a pool?
No, 3725 El Campo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3725 El Campo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3725 El Campo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 El Campo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 El Campo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

