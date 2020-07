Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

This duplex is located in far SW Fort Worth and has 2 spacious bedrooms with fan and walk in closets, 1 bathroom with 2 separate sinks,faux wood flooring, laundry connections off the kitchen. It has a private, fenced in back yard. Don't miss this great deal.For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3723-hulen-park-cir



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195