3721 Fenton Ave

Stunning rental home in the highly desirable Wedgewood neighborhood. Home features 2 large living rooms, one with large wooden beams and a large brick faced fireplace. Built in shelves and storage everywhere! New flooring, New paint, and new lighting throughout the home. Guest room features a built in desk, and large windows. Master bedroom features large attached bathroom, with built in dresser and TWO large walk in closets, a rare find in this neighborhood. Back yard allows for rear entry and parking in over-sized 21X21 garage. Large trees, keep back yard shaded in the hot summers