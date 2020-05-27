All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 15 2019 at 6:56 PM

3721 Fenton Ave

3721 Fenton Avenue
Location

3721 Fenton Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!
Stunning rental home in the highly desirable Wedgewood neighborhood. Home features 2 large living rooms, one with large wooden beams and a large brick faced fireplace. Built in shelves and storage everywhere! New flooring, New paint, and new lighting throughout the home. Guest room features a built in desk, and large windows. Master bedroom features large attached bathroom, with built in dresser and TWO large walk in closets, a rare find in this neighborhood. Back yard allows for rear entry and parking in over-sized 21X21 garage. Large trees, keep back yard shaded in the hot summers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Fenton Ave have any available units?
3721 Fenton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Fenton Ave have?
Some of 3721 Fenton Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Fenton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Fenton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Fenton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3721 Fenton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3721 Fenton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3721 Fenton Ave offers parking.
Does 3721 Fenton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Fenton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Fenton Ave have a pool?
No, 3721 Fenton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Fenton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3721 Fenton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Fenton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Fenton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

