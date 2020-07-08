All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3712 El Campo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3712 El Campo Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:10 PM

3712 El Campo Avenue

3712 El Campo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3712 El Campo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk into the front door to your spacious living room and amazing fireplace to make you feel glad to be home! The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a large granite island. The large master bedroom opens onto the master on-suite with his and her sinks, shower, tub. The second-story has a large bedroom with a large bathroom. The balcony on the second floor is a perfect place to relax and enjoy the beautiful backyard. The electric gate leads to the backyard and detached garage. Washer and Dryer Included. Don't Miss Out on This Beautiful Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 El Campo Avenue have any available units?
3712 El Campo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 El Campo Avenue have?
Some of 3712 El Campo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 El Campo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3712 El Campo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 El Campo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3712 El Campo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3712 El Campo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3712 El Campo Avenue offers parking.
Does 3712 El Campo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 El Campo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 El Campo Avenue have a pool?
No, 3712 El Campo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3712 El Campo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3712 El Campo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 El Campo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 El Campo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University