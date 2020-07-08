3712 El Campo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Walk into the front door to your spacious living room and amazing fireplace to make you feel glad to be home! The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a large granite island. The large master bedroom opens onto the master on-suite with his and her sinks, shower, tub. The second-story has a large bedroom with a large bathroom. The balcony on the second floor is a perfect place to relax and enjoy the beautiful backyard. The electric gate leads to the backyard and detached garage. Washer and Dryer Included. Don't Miss Out on This Beautiful Home!