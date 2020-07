Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated

Escape to beautiful backyard living in this home with a 30' x 20' covered screened deck with a vaulted ceiling, string lights, gas log fireplace, and ceiling fans. This well-maintained and updated home includes hardwood floors, tankless water heater, fresh paint, monitored security system, and complete sprinkler system. All appliances are available including extra refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer. Central location close to Bluebonnet Circle and TCU. Come see it today!