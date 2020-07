Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home for Rent in Northwest ISD - Amazing house! Open Concept, terrazzo downstairs and laminate up. No carpet in this house. Fireplace has been updated with slate facing. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with walk in closets. Powder bathroom downstairs. Large backyard with a covered patio. Walking distance to parks and schools. Northwest ISD!

(RLNE5073701)