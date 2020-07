Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Seeking Tenants with Good Credit Only! Nicely Updated 3-2-2 In Wedgwood South Hills Area On A Beautiful Wooded Lot! Remodeled Baths & Kitchen With Newer Gas Range! Newer Flooring, Paint, Fixtures & Quartz Counter Tops! Nice Hardwoods In Master Bedroom & Second Living Room. Large Backyard! Pets permitted on case by case basis. Owner will Maintain The Yard Throughout The Lease! Tenant Just Needs to Water. No Smoking! No dogs allowed over 25 Pounds! This One Is Ready To Go!