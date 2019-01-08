All apartments in Fort Worth
3551 Binyon Avenue

3551 Binyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3551 Binyon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $250 off first month's rent if lease signed by 1/15/2020!!!

Spacious home in the established neighborhood of Wilshire Addition! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home radiates character and charm throughout! Granite countertops, refinished hardwood flooring, abundant closets, large rooms - the list is endless! Enjoy the huge backyard, excellent for entertaining! Close to I-30 with shopping, entertainment, and dining nearby! Make this your next home!

DISCLAIMER; ALL LEASES WITH MOVE IN DATES OF OCTOBER THROUGH JANUARY, WILL BE 18 MONTH LEASES.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have any available units?
3551 Binyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3551 Binyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3551 Binyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 Binyon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3551 Binyon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue offer parking?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

