3551 Binyon Avenue

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $250 off first month's rent if lease signed by 1/15/2020!!!



Spacious home in the established neighborhood of Wilshire Addition! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home radiates character and charm throughout! Granite countertops, refinished hardwood flooring, abundant closets, large rooms - the list is endless! Enjoy the huge backyard, excellent for entertaining! Close to I-30 with shopping, entertainment, and dining nearby! Make this your next home!



DISCLAIMER; ALL LEASES WITH MOVE IN DATES OF OCTOBER THROUGH JANUARY, WILL BE 18 MONTH LEASES.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.