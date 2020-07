Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Freshly Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready to lease! - Move in ready! Freshly painted throughout, remodeled bath and brand new wood look tile in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath half duplex that wont be on the market for long. Spacious kitchen includes refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and utility closet. Vaulted ceilings in living area, split bedrooms and a covered parking space.



(RLNE1872502)