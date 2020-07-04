All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:12 AM

3460 Bandera Ranch Road

3460 Bandera Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

3460 Bandera Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 and over. App fee is paid directly at My Smart Move. Home is available after April 30. Renter is in home until end of month. House will be professionally cleaned after current tenant moves out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 Bandera Ranch Road have any available units?
3460 Bandera Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3460 Bandera Ranch Road have?
Some of 3460 Bandera Ranch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 Bandera Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
3460 Bandera Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 Bandera Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 3460 Bandera Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3460 Bandera Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 3460 Bandera Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 3460 Bandera Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3460 Bandera Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 Bandera Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 3460 Bandera Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 3460 Bandera Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 3460 Bandera Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 Bandera Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3460 Bandera Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.

