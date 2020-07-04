3460 Bandera Ranch Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 and over. App fee is paid directly at My Smart Move. Home is available after April 30. Renter is in home until end of month. House will be professionally cleaned after current tenant moves out.