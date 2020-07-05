All apartments in Fort Worth
336 Silver Lake Trail
Last updated May 30 2019 at 3:54 PM

336 Silver Lake Trail

Location

336 Silver Lake Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This gorgeous one story home is located on a cul de sac with an oversized lot and next to the community walking trails. Luxury laminate wood flooring through out for easy maintenance. Spacious kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and a walk in pantry. This lovely well maintained home won't last long. Pets welcome

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Silver Lake Trail have any available units?
336 Silver Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 336 Silver Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
336 Silver Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Silver Lake Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 Silver Lake Trail is pet friendly.
Does 336 Silver Lake Trail offer parking?
No, 336 Silver Lake Trail does not offer parking.
Does 336 Silver Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Silver Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Silver Lake Trail have a pool?
No, 336 Silver Lake Trail does not have a pool.
Does 336 Silver Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 336 Silver Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Silver Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Silver Lake Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Silver Lake Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 Silver Lake Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

