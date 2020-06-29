3288 Raleigh Drive

Amenities

Stunning two story home with spacious rooms throughout! Upon entry you will find an open living area with a brick fireplace and mantle, a large window with view to the back yard, and access to the kitchen and dining areas. The formal dining area allows a beautiful space to enjoy a meal with guests. Cook your favorite meals in the upgraded kitchen that is complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom suite is located on the first floor along with an extra half bathroom. With five bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a fenced back yard, you won't want to miss out on this home!