Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:40 PM

3288 Raleigh Drive

3288 Raleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3288 Raleigh Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning two story home with spacious rooms throughout! Upon entry you will find an open living area with a brick fireplace and mantle, a large window with view to the back yard, and access to the kitchen and dining areas. The formal dining area allows a beautiful space to enjoy a meal with guests. Cook your favorite meals in the upgraded kitchen that is complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom suite is located on the first floor along with an extra half bathroom. With five bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a fenced back yard, you won't want to miss out on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3288 Raleigh Drive have any available units?
3288 Raleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3288 Raleigh Drive have?
Some of 3288 Raleigh Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3288 Raleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3288 Raleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3288 Raleigh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3288 Raleigh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3288 Raleigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3288 Raleigh Drive offers parking.
Does 3288 Raleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3288 Raleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3288 Raleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 3288 Raleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3288 Raleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 3288 Raleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3288 Raleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3288 Raleigh Drive has units with dishwashers.

