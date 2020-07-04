All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:18 PM

3241 Greene Ave

3241 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3241 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Pet Friendly Tudor 2 Blocks from TCU book store available in July 2020

Your new home is in the heart of the historic TCU neighborhood. If you and your 4 legged friend like to walk, then you just hit the jackpot!! You're just a couple of blocks from TCU, and just a few stoplights from the Fort Worth Zoo, Log Cabin Village, Colonial Country Club, the Trinity Trail, and so much more.

This is a pet friendly property with a fenced yard and a great porch. It has ample shade from mature trees. No need to worry about mowing because yard maintenance is included. You are sure to enjoy a nice breeze on the covered porch with architecturally pleasing features.
The kitchen and breakfast nook are open, and have lots of storage. You and your guests are also sure to enjoy the 2 spacious living areas with hardwoods and built in book cases throughout. One could easily be formal dining, and the other would be a fun game room or den perfect for rooting on your favorite team (aka Horned Frogs?) The 3 bedrooms are all nicely sized, and include closets. You'll also love the storage in the laundry room. There is even an antique fold down ironing board. Speaking of laundry, washer and dryer are available at a small additional charge if you need them. Outside, you'll find a detached 2 car garage with a storage area that does have plumbing. There is a concrete driveway that leads into a 2 car garage with a bonus storage room.

Feel free to contact me to answer any questions, or to schedule a showing at your convenience.

(RLNE2185316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 Greene Ave have any available units?
3241 Greene Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 Greene Ave have?
Some of 3241 Greene Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 Greene Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Greene Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Greene Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3241 Greene Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3241 Greene Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3241 Greene Ave offers parking.
Does 3241 Greene Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3241 Greene Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Greene Ave have a pool?
No, 3241 Greene Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Greene Ave have accessible units?
No, 3241 Greene Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Greene Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3241 Greene Ave has units with dishwashers.

