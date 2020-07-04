3241 Greene Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Pet Friendly Tudor 2 Blocks from TCU book store available in July 2020



Your new home is in the heart of the historic TCU neighborhood. If you and your 4 legged friend like to walk, then you just hit the jackpot!! You're just a couple of blocks from TCU, and just a few stoplights from the Fort Worth Zoo, Log Cabin Village, Colonial Country Club, the Trinity Trail, and so much more.



This is a pet friendly property with a fenced yard and a great porch. It has ample shade from mature trees. No need to worry about mowing because yard maintenance is included. You are sure to enjoy a nice breeze on the covered porch with architecturally pleasing features.

The kitchen and breakfast nook are open, and have lots of storage. You and your guests are also sure to enjoy the 2 spacious living areas with hardwoods and built in book cases throughout. One could easily be formal dining, and the other would be a fun game room or den perfect for rooting on your favorite team (aka Horned Frogs?) The 3 bedrooms are all nicely sized, and include closets. You'll also love the storage in the laundry room. There is even an antique fold down ironing board. Speaking of laundry, washer and dryer are available at a small additional charge if you need them. Outside, you'll find a detached 2 car garage with a storage area that does have plumbing. There is a concrete driveway that leads into a 2 car garage with a bonus storage room.



Feel free to contact me to answer any questions, or to schedule a showing at your convenience.



(RLNE2185316)