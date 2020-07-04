3142 Lubbock Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Home is undergoing a complete renovation and will be ready first part of December. Charming home with some original charm remaining. New subfloors, new flooring, new electrical, new plumbing, new paint, one bathroom completely new and expanded, other paper updated 4 years ago. Completely new kitchen with new cabinets, counter-tops, appliances, etc. Original hardwood has been used for wall designs throughout. New roof Oct 2019. New fence. Outdoor patio includes area for grill, has a large fire pit and is great for entertaining. This home is completely brand new and ready for move-in.