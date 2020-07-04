All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:16 PM

Location

3142 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Home is undergoing a complete renovation and will be ready first part of December. Charming home with some original charm remaining. New subfloors, new flooring, new electrical, new plumbing, new paint, one bathroom completely new and expanded, other paper updated 4 years ago. Completely new kitchen with new cabinets, counter-tops, appliances, etc. Original hardwood has been used for wall designs throughout. New roof Oct 2019. New fence. Outdoor patio includes area for grill, has a large fire pit and is great for entertaining. This home is completely brand new and ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

