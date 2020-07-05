3136 Evangeline Road

Amenities

Great 4 Bed 2 Baths house in Fort Worth area. Home has granite countertops, luxury plank flooring, and much more! The kitchen has a open floor plan with a great view to your backyard. The master bedroom features walk in closet and double vanity sink in the bathroom. Agents please schedule with CSS. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/735743?source=marketing. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Agents please schedule with CSS. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.