All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2929 Timber Creek Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2929 Timber Creek Trail
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:51 AM

2929 Timber Creek Trail

2929 Timber Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2929 Timber Creek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in River Trails with a fabulous treed lot. This home has wonderful natural light. It has a fabulous floor plan and great storage. Shutters throughout the home. The upstairs has a beautiful balcony. The view of the trees from every room upstairs makes you feel like you are in a tree house. Awesome storage room off the utility can be a walk in pantry or second pantry. Half bath downstairs is private and great for company. Don't miss out on this fabulous home. Great location for commute, shopping, and entertainment. Application instructions and lease criteria included in listing documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Timber Creek Trail have any available units?
2929 Timber Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Timber Creek Trail have?
Some of 2929 Timber Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Timber Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Timber Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Timber Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2929 Timber Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2929 Timber Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Timber Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 2929 Timber Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Timber Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Timber Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 2929 Timber Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Timber Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 2929 Timber Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Timber Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Timber Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University