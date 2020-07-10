2929 Timber Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home in River Trails with a fabulous treed lot. This home has wonderful natural light. It has a fabulous floor plan and great storage. Shutters throughout the home. The upstairs has a beautiful balcony. The view of the trees from every room upstairs makes you feel like you are in a tree house. Awesome storage room off the utility can be a walk in pantry or second pantry. Half bath downstairs is private and great for company. Don't miss out on this fabulous home. Great location for commute, shopping, and entertainment. Application instructions and lease criteria included in listing documents.