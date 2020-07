Amenities

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex with a fenced in yard is within walking distance to TCU and comes with all major appliances included (refrigerator, stove-oven, in unit washer-dryer and dishwasher). Pets are welcome! This property is located in the Lily B. Clayton school zone.