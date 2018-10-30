All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:13 PM

2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114

2816 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 - 2816 Lubbock APT114 Available 06/05/20 AVAILABLE 2020 - 2021 - Cantey Townhomes is a Class A complex featuring 3-bedroom/2.5 bath townhome adjacent to the TCU campus. Included in each townhome are walk in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large living spaces, and a cleaning service. Each unit also features a security system, a study area, private balcony, and a two car garage with additional covered parking if needed.

(RLNE5343388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 have any available units?
2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 have?
Some of 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 offer parking?
Yes, 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 offers parking.
Does 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 have a pool?
No, 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 have accessible units?
No, 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 Lubbock Ave Apt 114 does not have units with dishwashers.

