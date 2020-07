Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Wonderful duplex community in the TCU area. Easy access to 8th avenue and the Berry St. corridor. Walkability to the new District 90 development. Interior features include a stove-oven, dishwasher, disposal, granite counters, ceiling fans, decorative light fixtures, subway tile in baths, and hardwood laminate flooring. Exterior offers a 1 car carport and a fenced yard. Available for immediate move-in. DISCOUNTED RENT for September available.