Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:06 AM

2705 W Bewick Street

2705 West Bewick Street · No Longer Available
Location

2705 West Bewick Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, just minutes from TCU campus. Ceramic tile flooring through out and carpeting in bedrooms only. All major appliances included. Split bedrooms. Kitchen pantry. Lawn maintenance included. Spacious fenced in backyard. Schedule your showing today! Pets considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renter's insurance required. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult will be collected. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income or VOE with each submitted app. Co-signer may be required for full-time student. Video walk-through available on Key Properties website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 W Bewick Street have any available units?
2705 W Bewick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 W Bewick Street have?
Some of 2705 W Bewick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 W Bewick Street currently offering any rent specials?
2705 W Bewick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 W Bewick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 W Bewick Street is pet friendly.
Does 2705 W Bewick Street offer parking?
Yes, 2705 W Bewick Street offers parking.
Does 2705 W Bewick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 W Bewick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 W Bewick Street have a pool?
No, 2705 W Bewick Street does not have a pool.
Does 2705 W Bewick Street have accessible units?
No, 2705 W Bewick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 W Bewick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 W Bewick Street has units with dishwashers.

