2705 W Bewick Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, just minutes from TCU campus. Ceramic tile flooring through out and carpeting in bedrooms only. All major appliances included. Split bedrooms. Kitchen pantry. Lawn maintenance included. Spacious fenced in backyard. Schedule your showing today! Pets considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renter's insurance required. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult will be collected. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income or VOE with each submitted app. Co-signer may be required for full-time student. Video walk-through available on Key Properties website.