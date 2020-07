Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom single story home in the highly sought after community of the Villages of Woodland Springs. Move in ready with brand new carpet through out and freshly painted. This home feels like new! Vaulted ceilings give a spacious feel. Kitchen opens to family room with breakfast bar. Split bedrooms. Great location! Easy highway access and close to shopping and entertainment. This one will not last long!