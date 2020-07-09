All apartments in Fort Worth
2635 McCart Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

2635 McCart Ave

2635 Mccart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2635 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome less then 1 mile from TCU - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath large townhome in central Fort Worth. Across the street from park and close to TCU, Magnolia, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout unit, large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included in rent. Kitchen includes built in cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Living room is flat screen ready with a decorative fireplace. Lots of parking available plus 2 car garage

(RLNE5861618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 McCart Ave have any available units?
2635 McCart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 McCart Ave have?
Some of 2635 McCart Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 McCart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2635 McCart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 McCart Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 McCart Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2635 McCart Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2635 McCart Ave offers parking.
Does 2635 McCart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2635 McCart Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 McCart Ave have a pool?
No, 2635 McCart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2635 McCart Ave have accessible units?
No, 2635 McCart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 McCart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 McCart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
