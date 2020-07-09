2635 McCart Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome less then 1 mile from TCU - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath large townhome in central Fort Worth. Across the street from park and close to TCU, Magnolia, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout unit, large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included in rent. Kitchen includes built in cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Living room is flat screen ready with a decorative fireplace. Lots of parking available plus 2 car garage



(RLNE5861618)