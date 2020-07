Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Adorable home located on corner lot is move-in ready! This home offers cozy brick fireplace with white mantle, clean neutral colors, plush carpet, vinyl wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout. Living room is attached to the breakfast room featuring a wall of windows bringing in gorgeous natural light. Spacious kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a bar top extending out into the living room. Master suite has private bath with garden tub and shower combo.