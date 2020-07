Amenities

Delightful Home in West Ridge 3 bedroom home- 76107 - Delightful remodeled home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 living. Beautiful stone wood burning fireplace in back living room. Kitchen has double oven with granite counter tops. Covered deck in backyard. This home is minutes to Downtown Fort Worth with dining, shopping and entertainment all within a few miles or less. A must see!



(RLNE4925761)