2500 Stagecoach Street

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1124099?source=marketing



Terrific location - close to highways, restaurants & shopping. Great sized backyard. Large living room, good sized bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Eat-in kitchen!



Near Meadowcreek Elementary, Crowley Middle & North Crowley High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.