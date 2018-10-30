All apartments in Fort Worth
2500 Stagecoach Street
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:54 PM

2500 Stagecoach Street

2500 Stagecoach Street · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Stagecoach Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Meadows Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1124099?source=marketing

Terrific location - close to highways, restaurants & shopping. Great sized backyard. Large living room, good sized bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Eat-in kitchen!

Near Meadowcreek Elementary, Crowley Middle & North Crowley High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
