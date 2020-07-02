2245 Irwin Street

Amenities
Beautiful home located in historic Mistletoe Heights! Welcoming front porch invites you into a completely renovated interior with new windows, HVAC, plumbing, roof, electrical, appliances and more! Open-concept layout with hand-scraped wood flooring and plantation shutters throughout. Gourmet kitchen features Bosch appliances, gas cook-top, woodblock countertop and walls of cabinets. All 3 spacious bedrooms boast walls of windows. Master bedroom offers custom closet oversized shower and double vanity. Brand new washer dryer and Refrigerator included! Private fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining! Full landscaping for front and backyard including sprinkler system will be completed before July 9th