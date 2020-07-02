All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:10 AM

2245 Irwin Street

2245 Irwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2245 Irwin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in historic Mistletoe Heights! Welcoming front porch invites you into a completely renovated interior with new windows, HVAC, plumbing, roof, electrical, appliances and more! Open-concept layout with hand-scraped wood flooring and plantation shutters throughout. Gourmet kitchen features Bosch appliances, gas cook-top, woodblock countertop and walls of cabinets. All 3 spacious bedrooms boast walls of windows. Master bedroom offers custom closet oversized shower and double vanity. Brand new washer dryer and Refrigerator included! Private fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining! Full landscaping for front and backyard including sprinkler system will be completed before July 9th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Irwin Street have any available units?
2245 Irwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 Irwin Street have?
Some of 2245 Irwin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 Irwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Irwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Irwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 2245 Irwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2245 Irwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 2245 Irwin Street offers parking.
Does 2245 Irwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 Irwin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Irwin Street have a pool?
No, 2245 Irwin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2245 Irwin Street have accessible units?
No, 2245 Irwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Irwin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2245 Irwin Street has units with dishwashers.

