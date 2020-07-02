All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:29 AM

2211 Park Hill Drive

2211 Park Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful Townhome for lease in a great area that is less than 2 miles from TCU, The townhomes were remodeled in 2017 with nice updated kitchens, baths and flooring. Solid Oak Cabinets, granite counters in the kitchen. This unit has a fireplace in the living room and the master bedroom. There are several options for outside living, a large entertaining deck off the front of the townhome overlooking the Park Hill area as well as a balcony off the master bedroom and a patio off the living room, so lots of options. Great area close to many great areas such as the Hospital District, Magnolia and TCU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

