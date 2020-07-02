2211 Park Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Townhome for lease in a great area that is less than 2 miles from TCU, The townhomes were remodeled in 2017 with nice updated kitchens, baths and flooring. Solid Oak Cabinets, granite counters in the kitchen. This unit has a fireplace in the living room and the master bedroom. There are several options for outside living, a large entertaining deck off the front of the townhome overlooking the Park Hill area as well as a balcony off the master bedroom and a patio off the living room, so lots of options. Great area close to many great areas such as the Hospital District, Magnolia and TCU.