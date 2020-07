Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Lovely home in a great location. You will love how well cared for this home has been with open concept floor-plan everyone desires. Enjoy your covered front porch or spend time in your oversized backyard. Across the street is

community playground and walking trails. Just minutes to entertain, shopping, dinning and Alliance Town Center.