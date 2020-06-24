All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2020 at 4:45 AM

2140 N Sylvania Avenue

2140 North Sylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2140 North Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Sylvan Heights West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH A LARGE BACKYARD. IT HAS PLENTY OF COVERED PARKING IN THE FRONT AND A LARGE COVERED PATIO IN THE BACK. IT HAS NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT AND THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF THE HOME HAVE BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED. IT HAS NEW LIGHT FIXTURES AND THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. IT ALSO HAS MODERN WHITE KITCHEN CABINETS. EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND VERY CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 N Sylvania Avenue have any available units?
2140 N Sylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 N Sylvania Avenue have?
Some of 2140 N Sylvania Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 N Sylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2140 N Sylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 N Sylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2140 N Sylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2140 N Sylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2140 N Sylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 2140 N Sylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 N Sylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 N Sylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 2140 N Sylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2140 N Sylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2140 N Sylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 N Sylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2140 N Sylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.

