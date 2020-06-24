2140 N Sylvania Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH A LARGE BACKYARD. IT HAS PLENTY OF COVERED PARKING IN THE FRONT AND A LARGE COVERED PATIO IN THE BACK. IT HAS NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT AND THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF THE HOME HAVE BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED. IT HAS NEW LIGHT FIXTURES AND THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. IT ALSO HAS MODERN WHITE KITCHEN CABINETS. EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND VERY CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN.