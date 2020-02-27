All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

2011 Ross Avenue

2011 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Ross Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
More pictures coming soon.
GREAT LOCATION AND NEWLY UPDATED Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with luxury wood like vinyl flooring in all living areas and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and full washer and dryer connections. Tenant responsible for refrigerator, washer and dryer. One time, non refundable pet fee of $350 per pet, refundable pet deposit of $350. Pet restrictions at landlord's discretion.
Tenant must pass a background check with no prior evictions or felony charges. Please contact listing agent for lease application details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
fee: 350
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Ross Avenue have any available units?
2011 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 2011 Ross Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Ross Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Ross Avenue offer parking?
No, 2011 Ross Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2011 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 Ross Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 2011 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2011 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.

