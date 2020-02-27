2011 Ross Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

More pictures coming soon.

GREAT LOCATION AND NEWLY UPDATED Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with luxury wood like vinyl flooring in all living areas and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and full washer and dryer connections. Tenant responsible for refrigerator, washer and dryer. One time, non refundable pet fee of $350 per pet, refundable pet deposit of $350. Pet restrictions at landlord's discretion.

Tenant must pass a background check with no prior evictions or felony charges. Please contact listing agent for lease application details.