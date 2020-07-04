1909 Ramada Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is perfect and ready for you family. Brand New Carpet in all bedrooms. Fresh paint, upgraded appliances, Brand new wood textured tile in Kitchen living areas and hallways makes this a gorgeous looking home. Utility wash room with washer and dryer connections separate pantry. All Electric appliances. Refrigerator available if needed at no extra cost. Covered patio and deck in the generously large back yard. In the much sought after Northwest I.S.D. 2 community pools and local parks within walking distance. Easy access to I-35W, Hwy114 and FM156



Qualifications:

* Income must show 2.5x monthly rent

* Pass a background check (NO EVICTIONS OR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ON RECORD)

* Pass Credit Check (Must be current on all accounts, behind on medical and school loans ok)

* Pets upon approval ($500 non refundable pet fee)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.