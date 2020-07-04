All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1909 Ramada Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1909 Ramada Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1909 Ramada Trail

1909 Ramada Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1909 Ramada Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is perfect and ready for you family. Brand New Carpet in all bedrooms. Fresh paint, upgraded appliances, Brand new wood textured tile in Kitchen living areas and hallways makes this a gorgeous looking home. Utility wash room with washer and dryer connections separate pantry. All Electric appliances. Refrigerator available if needed at no extra cost. Covered patio and deck in the generously large back yard. In the much sought after Northwest I.S.D. 2 community pools and local parks within walking distance. Easy access to I-35W, Hwy114 and FM156

Qualifications:
* Income must show 2.5x monthly rent
* Pass a background check (NO EVICTIONS OR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ON RECORD)
* Pass Credit Check (Must be current on all accounts, behind on medical and school loans ok)
* Pets upon approval ($500 non refundable pet fee)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Ramada Trail have any available units?
1909 Ramada Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Ramada Trail have?
Some of 1909 Ramada Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Ramada Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Ramada Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Ramada Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Ramada Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Ramada Trail offer parking?
No, 1909 Ramada Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Ramada Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Ramada Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Ramada Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1909 Ramada Trail has a pool.
Does 1909 Ramada Trail have accessible units?
No, 1909 Ramada Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Ramada Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Ramada Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University