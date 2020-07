Amenities

Less than 5 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth and the Medical District, this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom charmer has refinished original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances (to be installed before move in), and an updated bathroom. The large backyard is fully fenced and has a covered back patio. Be the first to enjoy this recently updated home!