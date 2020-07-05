Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
1816 Bolingbroke Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1816 Bolingbroke Place
1816 Bolingbroke Place
Location
1816 Bolingbroke Place, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Hamlet
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful house in the City of Forth Worth . 3 bedrooms 2 full baths
RENT AND DEPOSIT CAN BE BASED ON CREDIT & RENTAL HISTORY & TERM OF LEASE LONGER LEASE CAN BE APPLIED TO GET A GREAT RENTAL RATE
BUYER REP TO CONFIRM ROOM COUNT AND SCHOOLS LISTED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1816 Bolingbroke Place have any available units?
1816 Bolingbroke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1816 Bolingbroke Place currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Bolingbroke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Bolingbroke Place pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Bolingbroke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1816 Bolingbroke Place offer parking?
No, 1816 Bolingbroke Place does not offer parking.
Does 1816 Bolingbroke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Bolingbroke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Bolingbroke Place have a pool?
No, 1816 Bolingbroke Place does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Bolingbroke Place have accessible units?
No, 1816 Bolingbroke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Bolingbroke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Bolingbroke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 Bolingbroke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 Bolingbroke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
