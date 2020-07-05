1816 Bolingbroke Place

Amenities

dishwasher oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities

Beautiful house in the City of Forth Worth . 3 bedrooms 2 full baths

RENT AND DEPOSIT CAN BE BASED ON CREDIT & RENTAL HISTORY & TERM OF LEASE LONGER LEASE CAN BE APPLIED TO GET A GREAT RENTAL RATE



BUYER REP TO CONFIRM ROOM COUNT AND SCHOOLS LISTED