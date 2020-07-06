All apartments in Fort Worth
1800 San Rafael St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1800 San Rafael St

1800 San Rafael Street · No Longer Available
Location

1800 San Rafael Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0bafde010 ----
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with tile floors throughout. This spacious duplex has an attached garage and private fenced backyard. To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 San Rafael St have any available units?
1800 San Rafael St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 San Rafael St have?
Some of 1800 San Rafael St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 San Rafael St currently offering any rent specials?
1800 San Rafael St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 San Rafael St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 San Rafael St is pet friendly.
Does 1800 San Rafael St offer parking?
Yes, 1800 San Rafael St offers parking.
Does 1800 San Rafael St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 San Rafael St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 San Rafael St have a pool?
No, 1800 San Rafael St does not have a pool.
Does 1800 San Rafael St have accessible units?
No, 1800 San Rafael St does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 San Rafael St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 San Rafael St does not have units with dishwashers.

